Ernest Butler, 86, of Twin Falls passed away September 26, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Alta Cemetery, 695 E Alta Ski Hill Rd, Alta, Wyoming. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ernest's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.