Kathleen Ponzo O'Neill

February 17, 1919 ~ September 26, 2020

Kathleen Ponzo O'Neill (Lambert) died peacefully with her children at her side on September 26th in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 101.

She is survived by her children, John (Cheryl) Ponzo, James (Lynn) Ponzo, Kathryn (Stephen) Schmid, Margaret Anne (Richard) Schrishuhn, Mary Beth (Michael) Witt, Shawn Lambert & Timothy Lambert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia; and nieces & nephews. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Margaret & Nicol "Scottie" Lambert of Scotland; her brother, John; her first husband, John F. Ponzo; and her second husband, John M. O'Neill.

Kathleen was born on February 17, 1919 in Glencraig, Fifeshire, Scotland to Mary Margaret & Nicol. She immigrated to the United States in 1927. Kathleen married John F. Ponzo, her handsome neighbor, in 1939 before he served in World War II. Over the years, the couple welcomed seven children into their lives. Kathleen's children remember her as a loving, generous, supportive mother who encouraged them to trust in God and pursue their goals.

Kathleen lived in the northern suburbs of Chicago for the majority of her life and spent her remaining years in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was an accomplished piano player and an avid golfer and Bridge partner. She was a kind & charitable individual who enjoyed an active social life and was passionate about participating in community events. Kathleen was also a dedicated member of St. Edward's Church in Twin Falls.

A Visitation and Rosary will be held in Twin Falls at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 1st from 5-7:30pm. A Visitation and Rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 23rd at McMurrough's Funeral Chapel from 4-8pm in Libertyville.

The Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville on Saturday, October 24th at 10 am. Current health restrictions in both states will apply to service attendance. The funeral mass will be limited to family.

Kathleen was a strong believer in the value of Catholic Schools; in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Angel Fund at St Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family would like to especially thank Kathleen's longtime physician Dr. Joseph Ippolitto, the staff of Hospice Visions and the wonderful staff at Bridgeview Estates for their care and support of Kathleen.