Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
Barbara will always be remembered as being a hard-working, loving, giving and caring mother, grandmother, wife and daughter. She was always willing to take someone in for if nothing else some good food for their bones.... but the blessings she brought to this world will never be forgotten... She is now with Lou in a better place. God love and bless her soul and her family at this time, for they have suffered a great loss.... with loving thoughts and deep sympathy. Pam Thompson
Pam Thompson
October 5, 2020
My love goes out to all that had the privilege of having this amazing woman in their life. This woman taught me unconditional love. She presented herself with class, poise, and compassion. There isn't another lady out there like her. Thank you for raising Gabe to be the man he is today. He was lucky to have such a strong woman walk beside him and guide him. You will forever be missed and loved. Love, Dennis, Samantha, Gabe, Abbey, Cayden, Tyler, Capri and Bradley.
Samantha Strain
October 5, 2020
Ryan Oneida
October 4, 2020
Ryan Oneida
October 4, 2020
Aunt Barbara was strong, beautiful and kind. Always made you feel comfortable and loved. Sending lots of love to you guys, LuAnn, Patty and David. With Love, Henry Oneida Clan.
Ryan Oneida
October 4, 2020
I grew up with Louis and Barbara Oneida. I consider them my second family and love all of you. Many thoughts and prayers for a dear person, and her precious family....