Barbara will always be remembered as being a hard-working, loving, giving and caring mother, grandmother, wife and daughter. She was always willing to take someone in for if nothing else some good food for their bones.... but the blessings she brought to this world will never be forgotten... She is now with Lou in a better place. God love and bless her soul and her family at this time, for they have suffered a great loss.... with loving thoughts and deep sympathy. Pam Thompson

Pam Thompson October 5, 2020