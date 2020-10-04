Kathleen Doris Johnson Davidson

1945 ~ 2020

Kathleen Doris Davidson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother from Eden, Idaho went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28th, 2020, while surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born in Oakland, California on March 16th, 1945 to Glen and Ethel Johnson. She was the second of two children.

At a young age Kathy moved to Idaho with her family from Oakland, California. Glen and Ethel rented an apartment at the Eden Hotel upon their arrival in Idaho. The Hotel was owned by Larry's Grandmother and this is the first place where Larry and Kathy met, at a young age. Glen and Ethel settled in Hazleton and started an electrician business and serviced local homes, farms and businesses.

Kathy grew up and attended school in Eden and Hazleton. She and Larry continued to be friends and began dating in high school. After completing their education, Larry and Kathy were married on September 15th, 1963 and the two enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Kathy was the Mother of three children, Daughter, Suzy Davidson-Harper, Son, Tony Davidson and Daughter Jill Davidson.

Together, Larry and Kathy began building their life on the family farm and ranch in Eden, Idaho and have continued that pursuit throughout their lives. Along the way they started a small custom seed processing business named Davidson & Company, which has grown into a substantial family business. Throughout the years Larry and Kathy continued to work on the farm/ranch and the family seed business continuing its growth and success.

Kathy was the glue that held the family together. She adapted to whatever situation arose and would lend a helping hand to do whatever needed to get done, along with taking care of the home and family. She was the kind, selfless, understanding and gentle presence in the family and assisted all of us in achieving our goals and helping us to succeed.

Kathy was also a very talented artist and through the years honed her skills in oil painting and other interests in art. Many of her works hang in the family home and have been gifted to family and friends over the years. Kathy also painted murals and signs that are located throughout Jerome County.

Kathy owned and operated a gift shop in Ketchum, Idaho where she provided artful items to locals and tourists in the area. During this time Larry and Kathy frequented the Ketchum/Sun Valley area and made many dear friends there. Larry and Kathy later bought a cabin in Stanley and enjoyed making many new friends in that area.

Mountain life has always been an element in the family and frequent trips to the family cabin in Ketchum, and later in Stanley, were always on the summer "to do" list. Family gatherings, recreation, and building projects have always been woven into the fabric of the family and Kathy was always the mainstay in the activity.

Kathy is survived by her Husband Larry Davidson, Daughter Suzy & Steve Harper, Son Tony & Vikki Davidson, Daughter Jill Davidson & Pat Searls, 8 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.

Kathy's family has elected to have a celebration of life ceremony on October 9th, 2020 at the Snug Bar and Grill in Eden at 4:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eden Silver and Gold Senior Center or Visions Home Health and Hospice would be appreciated.