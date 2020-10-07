Vera Louisa Moon Schiers Badger

March 13th, 1927 ~ October 5, 2020

"Ugh, you kids get those snakes out of here. Why would you do that to your grandma?"

Vera Louisa Moon Schiers Badger received her angel wings on October 5, 2020 with family by her side in Twin Falls, Idaho. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and she was given the chance to meet her first great-great-grandson "from her side" as she would say a few days before her passing.

On March 13th, 1927, in Burley, Idaho; James Carl Moon and Mary Emily Koyle welcomed their 5th child Vera Louisa into their family. She grew up in Willow Creek, Idaho and Hyrum, Utah. As a teenager she worked with her father at the Bushnell Army Hospital. At the age of 16, she and two of her friends attended a dance in Logan, Utah. Vera caught the eye of US Navy PHM3 Don Schiers and it was love at first sight, for him. They danced all night, and she was the one he was going to marry. They became engaged in October of 1944. Before Don shipped out for duties, the two were married May 25th, 1945 in San Francisco, CA. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls, Temple September 26th, 1947. This union was blessed with two sons, Michael Don and Larry Joe Schiers. Vera was ecstatic to be a mother. She cherished her boys. Vera and Don made their home in Rupert, Id later moving to Caldwell, ID. JCPenney's had the pleasure of Vera's outstanding service for 22.5 years. In 1986, she lost the love of her life. Being an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she filled her time a variety of church callings. She served a mission to the Washington DC Temple mission and was given the opportunity to visit and see the history back east. In October 1991, she married John L. Badger (Grandpa Jack), gaining another family. The two traveled to Hawaii, Alaska and shared many more adventures while splitting their year between Idaho in the warm months and Beaver Dam, AZ in the winters. They continued to serve in the Boise Temple as temple workers. Vera loved spending time at Red Fish Lake for family reunions until she was no longer able to attend. Twin Falls was found to be her last place of residence, which provided her with loving friends. She loved her jigsaw puzzles with her friends. Going to Sizzler on Fridays with Janet and Louise was a favorite, where John would make sure she received her root beer float. Seeing John always made her smile. Her morning phone calls with her granddaughter became a daily routine she looked forward to. When Larisa was late to call, she sure was on the phone making sure nothing was wrong.

Vera was a beautiful wife, wonderful mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Mike (Linda) Schiers, Larry (Cathy) Schiers; stepson David (Kristie) Badger and stepdaughter Sheri Badger; grandchildren David Schiers, Jessica Schnelle, Jared Schiers, Larisa Schiers, Heidi Schiers, Jackie Schiers, Andrew Schiers, Nathan Schiers, Rachel Jensen and Zach Jensen; several grandchildren acquired during her marriage to Grandpa Jack, along with many great-grandchildren; Siblings Earl Moon, Lance Moon, Karla & Marshall Williams, LaRoy & Donna Moon, Carolyn Moon, Gerald & Gaylean Moon and Mary Lou Moon; and several nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bernice Clark, Ruth Draper Olsen, Wes Moon, Hyrum Moon, Don Moon, Fern Moon; Roseann Malone; Stepson Leon Badger & stepdaughters Holly Hernandez & Marcia Thomas; granddaughter Andrea Jensen Hall and great-granddaughter Szaelthia Schiers.

A viewing service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-7PM, at the LDS Harrison Building; 667 Harrison St, Twin Falls, ID 83301. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 11AM at the Hillcrest Memorial Garden; 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.