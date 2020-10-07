Menu
Darleen Knighton
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Darleen (Murri) Knighton

March 15, 1931 ~ October 5, 2020

Darleen (Murri) Knighton, 89, passed away peacefully, October 5, 2020 at Lincoln County Care Center with complications from Diabetes.

She was born March 15, 1931 in Rexburg, ID. She married Orville LeRoy Knighton October 17, 1953 in Twin Falls, ID. She lived in Pocatello, Murtaugh and Twin Falls through her married years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville LeRoy Knighton and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Louise Knighton.

Graveside Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a viewing at Parkes Funeral Home from 11-12 AM.

Those wishing to pass on condolences to the family as well as additional information, please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Oct
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
