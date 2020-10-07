Vernon Eugene O'Donnell

January 31, 1942 ~ October 2, 2020

Vernon Eugene O'Donnell, age 78, passed away October 2, 2020, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, of lung cancer.

He was born January 31, 1942, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Vernon Dallas and Wanda Alice Gray MacFarland.

He was adopted by his stepfather in 1952, Bennett E O'Donnell, of Ririe, Idaho. At the death of his parents a few years later, he was raised by his Aunt and Uncle Ronald and Geraldine Anderson, in Coltman, Idaho.

Upon graduation from Bonneville High School in 1961, Vernon enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Essex and the USS Independence CVA-62 in the Gulf of Tonking during the Vietnam War.

He married Hannah Catherine Cox in 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She passed away in August 1988. He later moved to Twin Falls where he met his longtime and loving companion, Alma Rhodes.

Eugene, as he was called by his family, faced numerous struggles and challenges but weathered them all with strength and courage. He told his family the day before he died, "'I've had a good life."

He is survived by his daughter, Colleen O'Donnell DaSilva, companion, Alma Rhodes, and her two children, Roger and Francis, three grandsons, JP, Jeremiah, and Emmanuel, all of Twin Falls. Four sisters, Della O'Donnell, Idaho Falls, Jessie Simms, American Fork, Utah, Suzanne (Kenyon) Kofoed, Blackfoot, Eydie, (Reed) Wallentine, Lewiston, Utah. Brother, Howard (Cathy) Williamson II, Bellevue, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his wife Hannah, his parents, Aunt Jeri and Uncle Ron, and brother-in-law, Vincent Simms.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers of Hospice Visions, Carl, Jean, Tonya, and John for the kind and professional care the last months of his life.

Graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, Ririe, Idaho, where he will be laid to rest by his wife Hannah and his parents. Full military rites will be conducted. Services entrusted to Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Eugene's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.