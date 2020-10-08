Joan Vonnie Eichelberger

July 14, 1935 ~ September 30, 2020

Joan Vonnie Eichelberger, better known as Vonnie, after five years of declining health, transitioned quietly to the other side on her terms with dignity and grace Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Sharla Hicks, in Anaheim, CA. (aka Vonnie Conn, maiden name Jones)

Vonnie was born 85 years ago in Gooding, Idaho, on July 14, 1935. Being the youngest of 8 children born to Robert Jakie Jones and Mabel Sylvira Bateman, she was the last of her generation to pass. Preceding her in death were her daughter, Linda Malone, May 2018, her parents, and siblings: an Infant Daughter Jones, Iris Laree Jones, Wenonah Hoffman, Wanda Biggerstaff, Wade Jones, Marlon Jones, and Marcine Kae Cruz.

Vonnie's earliest childhood memories were of growing up on a Shoshone, Idaho homestead during WWII. After the war, they purchased a farm in Jerome and moved into town. Being the youngest and closest in age to the next generation, she became a favorite Auntie.

Vonnie was a very industrious, hardworking woman who held many jobs to provide for her family. As a young mother of limited means, with a love of the land, Vonnie nurtured a flourishing garden, flower beds, and raised farm animals to feed her family. Later she worked at JC Penny, Kimberly Nursery, chiropractor and veterinary offices, Mrs. Powels, Bakker Brothers, Twin Falls Clinic, Magic Valley Hospital, and retired from Saint Luke's Hospital.

Vonnie's greatest treasures were her family. Her first marriage was to Don Conn; they raised four cherished daughters: Sharla, Linda (deceased), Donette, and Michelle. They moved a lot in those early years between Twin Falls, Jerome, Idaho, Washington DC, Connellsville area in Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon. Her second marriage to Bill Eichelberger included the birth of her son, Andrew Eichelberger, and moves to Boise and Eagle, Idaho.

She raised Andrew on her own, holding down multiple jobs to buy a small home in Jerome, Idaho. Andrew's choice to become a 21-year veteran of the Marine Corps was a source of great pride.

Vonnie often spoke with love, gratitude, and satisfaction as the matriarch of 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Vonnie was at her happiest when family and friends gathered at her home in Jerome to celebrate, visit, and, if needed, live there. A kind-generous heart, a beautiful smile, a big bear hug, and a witty sense of humor always greeted her guests.

Vonnie's courage and strength during the good and bad times came from her belief in God and eternal life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught Sunday School and Primary, was a Primary President, Seminary teacher, and Visiting Teacher. Scriptures were part of her daily routine. She loved to sing in the ward choir and was a member of the Sweet Adelines for several years.

Education was very important to her. One of her biggest regrets was not finishing high school, but that did not deter her. Learning was at the center of all she did by continually reading, adding new words to her vocabulary, and journal writing. Exercise and travel were the favorite pastimes.

Vonnie never met a stranger, and when she made a friend, it was for life, offering fierce loyalty and love.

Sadly, with Vonnie's passing, a shining light that reflected a life well-lived has left this world. She will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

Graveside Service, Masks required. Bring your own chair if possible.

Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery, Saturday October 10, 2020, 2 PM 1122-1152 East 800 North (Baseline Road) Shelley, ID 83274

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.

Joan Vonnie Eichelberger's legacy:

Sharla (Ern Hicks) - Traci Adams, Adam Hicks, Ruel Hicks, Linda Malone (deceased) -Jennifer Garcia, Josh Malone, Donette (Dennis Black) - Mike Anderson, Cody Anderson, Carol Jean Johnson, Michelle (Eric Buckeye) - Sheilagh Craner, Melissa Lantz, Casey Jones, Andrew (Samantha Eichelberger) - Brandon, Tyler, Evelyn

Great-grandchildren: Rebecca Hicks, Tiffini Hicks, Savanah Hicks, Madeline Adams, Justice Garcia, Kai Garcia, Kier Garcia, Benson Malone, Otis Malone, Sierra Kisler, Devan Anderson, Colton Anderson, Payton Spanbauer, Paige Spanbauer, Kaysen Johnson, Merinda Craner, Eric Craner, Olivia Lantz, Great-great grandchildren: Ella McDonnell, Selvoy Waters.