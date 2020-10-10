Lana Rochelle (Lee) Daniels

November 19, 1963 ~ October 5, 2020

Lana Rochelle (Lee) Daniels, 56, was welcomed to heaven by her son Casey on Monday October 5th in Twin Falls, Idaho surrounded by her loving family.

Lana was born November 19, 1963 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Leslie Lee and Imogene "Jeanie" (Snow) Lee. She was married to Tom Daniels. Together they have 6 children, Lesly, Megan, Casey, Trevor, Jacob, and Tony.

Lana was a lifelong resident of Kimberly, ID. Lana loved the community she lived in and enjoyed countless hours of visiting and harassing her friends and neighbors. She never missed an opportunity to keep the neighborhood kids in line. Lana was an advocate for children with special needs after the birth of her son Casey. She was a wonderful caregiver and mother to her children. Lana was persuaded to become a Cub Scout leader by her son Casey where she was a den leader with the LDS 2nd Ward in Kimberly for 10 years. She loved the scouting program and was very proud to accomplish the Wood Badge leadership course. Lana worked many jobs throughout her life and had finally found her passion, she loved to be surrounded by flowers and plants. She was currently employed at Moss Greenhouse in Jerome and loved the people she worked with.

Lana enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved her children, grandchildren, and friends very much. Lana loved to explore the world around her, whether she was camping in the mountains or traveling the country she had a love for new adventures. Lana's feisty, fun-loving spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Lana is survived by her husband, Tom Daniels; her children, Lesly Adams, Megan (Ivan) Rivera, Trevor, Jacob, and Tony Daniels; her grandchildren, Rylah, Blayze, and Aspyn York, Harper and Wyatt Rivera. She is also survived by her 6 siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lana is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Jeanie Lee, her father-in-law, Tom "Butch" Daniels and her beloved Casey Daniels.

Family and friends whose lives Lana touched are invited to a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID at 11:00am Tuesday, October 13th, followed by a luncheon at 360 Main Event Center, 348 4th Ave S. in Twin Falls, Idaho. You may view a live stream of the graveside at https://youtu.be/9vCZd-3UFNM.