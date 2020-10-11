Jerry Kepler

February 22, 1940 - October 4, 2020

Jerry came into this world on a cold, windy February day, the 22nd, in the year 1940. He was born to Evelyn and Robert Kepler in Livingston, MT. He was born with companion, his twin brother Jim. After birth, Jerry and his family lived in Big timber, MT where he attended school though the 4th grade.

The family then moved from Randolph, UT to Cokeville, WY and then to Horseshoe Bend, ID, where he finished grade school and began high school in Emmett, ID. Jerry moved to Halfway, OR in 1957. He was a graduate at Pine Valley High School in 1959.

Jerry went to work diamond drilling and helped build the new road for Hells Canyon Dam. He then spent 2 years in the Army where he was a signal crops stationed in Fort Monmouth, NJ and Huachuca, AZ. After the Army he worked on the construction of Hells Canyon Dam. He moved to Orofino, ID in 1967 to work on the construction of the Dworshak Dam. It was while he was in Orofino that he married his grade school and high school classmate Connie Miller. They wed on September 21, 1968. Jerrry and Connie moved to Hagerman, ID in 1970. He worked for Idaho Power from 1970 until he retired in 1995. He worked at a Hagerman fish hatchery and Jerome Cheese Company port retirement from Idaho Power. Jerry and Connie made their final move to Twin Falls, ID.

Jerry was a truly kind and patient man. These are traits he carried through his entire life. Although, his siblings would lovingly tell you that he spent his childhood "bossy and in charge."

Jerry loved hunting, fly fishing, and camping in the mountains. Some of his and Connie's most memorable times were in the hills camping and spending time with their kids and grand kids. He spend hours "tinkering" in his work shop. He made enough bird houses and nick knacks to supply all of Twin Falls County. Ok, maybe a slight exaggeration, but not by much.

Unlike when he entered the world, he left on a calm, sunny Autumn day, peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 4th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Michael, his brother Jim, his son Jim, and his beloved Connie. He is survived by his cherished children Brenda Cheney (Doug), Jina Kepler, and Jon Kepler (Philene). He is also survived by his three brothers Bob (Susi), Ted (Sue), and Morris, 7 grand kids and 6 great grand kids and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Filer Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM.