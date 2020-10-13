Richard K. "Dick" Foote

July 11, 1931 ~ October 8, 2020

Richard K. "Dick" Foote was born July 11, 1931 in Safford, Arizona and passed away October 8, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dick was the second son of Walter R. Foote and Thora Allred Foote. He grew up on the family farm in Solomonville where he helped his dad farm cotton, hay, and wheat. Dick always enjoyed camping and fishing and took many trips with his grandfather as a youth.

In 1949, Dick graduated from Safford High School and went to the University of Arizona in Tucson. He attended for one year and decided not to return because he said he "found out they expected you to study and pass tests". The next year he attended Eastern Arizona Junior College in Thatcher and after that year he decided he knew enough to be a farmer.

In 1951, Dick met a cute little brown-haired girl name Beverly Brown at a church dance. Dick and Beverly were engaged at Christmas that year and married on June 2, 1952 in Safford. They were sealed on June 2, 1960 in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple. Dick was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various church callings throughout his life.

After getting married, Dick and Beverly made their first home in Safford where he farmed the family farm with his brother Walt. In 1953, Dick and Beverly welcomed their first daughter, Cathy. In 1955, John joined the family with Paul and Penny following in 1956 and 1957. In 1955, they rented a farm in Glenbar and farmed there until 1962 when they moved to a farm in Mammoth, north of Tucson. Clint was born in 1963 while they lived in Mammoth. After a couple of years, they sold the farm and moved back to Safford. Dick took a job with the US Forest Service while looking for farm ground. He was fighting a fire when Kurt was born on Dick's birthday in 1965.

In 1966, the family moved to Hagerman, Idaho and Dick worked on a farm in the Magic Water Project west of Buhl. The following year they bought a farm north of Jerome. Later, an additional farm was purchased, and John became his farming partner. He grew potatoes, corn, hay, wheat, and raised beef cattle until 1997 when he sold the farm and retired. After retirement, Dick and Bev moved south of Jerome until 2004 when they moved to Twin Falls.

In retirement, Dick took up woodworking and making wooden rings and lariat baskets for his family and friends. He continued to enjoy camping and the outdoors throughout his life and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and Beverly spent several years taking their fifth-wheel trailer to Arizona for a few months each winter. He enjoyed those extended visits with their brothers and old friends. Grandchildren fondly remember camping trips with "Granny and Papa" as they grew up. In recent years, Dick loved to take his children, grandchildren, great-grand children and friends on fishing trips on his boat. He continued to fish and use his boat until just a few months before his death.

Dick was a cowboy at heart and loved a nice horse and a good dog. He was always looking out for his neighbor. He worked hard, and also had a great sense of humor. He loved to tease and tell stories and will be remembered fondly for both. He was adored by his wife and family and was a proud Dad and Papa.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother Walt. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beverly, and six children; Cathy Knox of Battleground, WA; John (Nancy) of Dietrich, ID; Paul of Burley, ID; Penny Bailey (Ron) of Jerome, ID; Clint (Kandi) of Boise, ID; and Kurt (Shelly) of Boise, ID, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 West I Street, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.