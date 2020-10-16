Menu
William Lee Molyneux

November 1, 1951 ~ October 10, 2020

William Lee Molyneux, of Carey, Idaho, passed away on October 10, 2020. William was born to A.W. and Maxine Molyneux on November 1, 1951.

William, Billy to friends and family, had 6 children who he loved. Karlous (Chalese) Molyneux, Thea (Chad) Lippoldt, CJ (Jamie) Spencer, Ceri Spencer, Chaille Molyneux, Chance (Tracy) Molyneux. William is survived by his parents and children, siblings Nina (Wayne) Orvik, Clyde Molyneux, John (Kristy) Molyneux and Chip (Kathy) Molynuex and 17 grandchildren.

Billy loved nature and always maintained an amazing garden.

Services are on Saturday, October 17th at 1:00 PM at Billy's house. 0-27 Durfee Road, Carey ID. The family requests social distancing is maintained and masks are worn.

Friends may share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.