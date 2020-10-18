Lois Kay Turner Finn Mattefs

May 8, 1933 ~ October 8, 2020

Lois Kay Turner Finn Mattefs, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19, in Omaha, Nebraska while staying with her loving family.

Kay was born May 8th 1933 to Clark Mote Turner and Mildred (Kleinkopf) Turner. Her dad taught her the skills to hunt and fish; while her mom focused on the art of cooking.

Kay attended Twin Falls High (graduating in 1951) and one year at Idaho State College. From 1955-1965 Kay worked for United Airlines as a flight attendant. During this time, she met many lifetime friends & traveled throughout the United States and Europe. She loved to ski, visit with family and friends, celebrate birthdays, trying new recipes, planning events, gardening, camping, and loving her kids and grandkids.

Kay married Gerald Finn in 1965 and had two children (Michael and Stephanie). Her two children meant everything to her. Kay and her children moved to Boise, ID where she worked for a doctor's office. In later years she was a volunteer at St. Lukes Hospital in Boise.

Kay married Norman H. Mattefs on November 29, 1993 in Boise, Idaho. They enjoyed traveling, working in the yard and celebrating with family and friends. She loved being a mom and spending time with her kids, mother (Mildred Kleinkopf Turner Barnes) and her sister (MaryLou Turner Tolley). Our family was blessed with her presence and willingness to help others. Kay is survived by her son, Michael Finn and his wife Estela, children Nicholas, Elizabeth, (Omaha, NE) and Mike Finn Jr.(Oregon); husband, Norm Mattefs; nieces, Debbie Tolley McCain (Steve) and Becky Tolley Weintraub (Arden); their children, grandchildren and numerous family members and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by Gerald Finn and Stephanie Finn.

The family expresses their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the CHI Hospital in Omaha.

There will be no service at this time.