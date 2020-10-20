Mary Margaret Callanan Baum

December 5, 1920 - October 16, 2020

Mary was born on December 5, 1920 to Francis Benedict and Eileen May Callanan in Sydney, Australia. The only girl with four brothers, she was an active, athletic youth who excelled as a pianist. Her love of music and natural talent led her to pursue her education at a music conservatory.

During WWII, Mary met Dr. Hugo C. Baum, a U.S. soldier from Wisconsin, on a blind date; it took him so long to enter the restaurant, she accused him of having cold feet. This was a favorite story of hers because it launched their long-distance romance and happy marriage of over 50 years. Mary moved across oceans and continents to build a home, a life, and a family with Hugo in Chicago, IL. There they raised their daughters, Mary Kristine and Louise, and were integral members of both the medical and the Catholic communities of Oak Park and Chicago.

After retirement, Mary and Hugo followed their children, first to Kirkland, WA and then to Twin Falls, ID. Mary was devout in her Catholic faith and had a special devotion to our Blessed Mother. She passed her vibrant faith on to her children and set an example of faithfulness to all who were blessed to know her. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, especially playing cards, singing, and dancing a jig. She was always available for a coffee, a chocolate and a chat. Her stories of Australia and immigrating to Chicago will always be favorites of her grandchildren. She was the life of every party and the queen of the family dinner table.

Mary's feisty wit, ready laugh, and Irish temper will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Victor, Kevin, and Frank, a grandson, Michael Patrick, and her beloved husband, Hugo.

She is survived by: her brother – John; her daughters - Mary Kristine (Mitch) Arkoosh and Louise Maree (Bill) Hinrichs; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Mary's family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at DeSano Place in Gooding and Reggi Colby from Auburn Crest for the wonderful care our Mother and Nana received in her final days.

Well done, good and faithful servant; enjoy your well-deserved reward. Slainte, Nana!

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Gooding. A private committal service will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.