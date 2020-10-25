J.W. (Jim) Byce

September 30, 1931 ~ October 20, 2020

Jim Byce, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at a local assisted living center.

Jim was born September 30, 1931 in Wendell, Idaho to Art and Agnes (Culp) Byce. Jim graduated from Wendell High School.

Jim married Emma "Margaret" Torrell on May 29, 1955 in Wendell, Idaho. Jim and Margaret owned and operated Jim's Texaco in Gooding, Idaho until 1969. Jim had a desire to branch out and they purchased 940 acres in King Hill, Idaho which became known as Gopher Knoll Ranch. Together, they ran 400 head of cattle and farmed alfalfa, hay, grain, and sweet corn. Jim and Margaret worked tirelessly on the ranch to build a successful business. When they retired from the ranch, they left behind so many memories and successes. Before the ranch took most of his free time, Jim enjoyed snowmobiling, trap shooting, bird hunting, riding motorcycles, and working on cars.

In 2007, they left Gopher Knoll Ranch and moved to Chubbuck to be closer to his daughter and family.

Jim is survived by, a daughter, Christy (Michael) Taylor of Pocatello, Idaho, a brother, Bob Byce of Gooding, Idaho, and a granddaughter-Madeline Taylor of Reno, Nevada. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret, and his older brother, Gene Byce.

A graveside service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa Street, Wendell, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. The family requests any memorial contributions be sent to Primary Children's Hospital.