Jay Lamb Nielsen

January 27, 1933 ~ October 21, 2020

Jay Lamb Nielsen was called home to his loving Heavenly Father on October 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and chronic illness. His loved ones were with him at the end and provided him with loving support and care.

Jay was born on January 27, 1933 in Warren Utah to Floyd T. and Libbie Lamb Nielsen. Jay was the youngest of 6 children. He attended Weber High School and graduated in 1951 then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 where he served on the U.S.S. Hancock during the Korean War. Jay's time in the Navy taught him the values of hard work, resilience, and patriotism. He had a great love for his country and served his communities in any capacity that he could in order to facilitate the freedom and patriotism that he so dearly valued.

While still serving in the Navy Jay met Lillian Atkinson and the two were married for time and all eternity on June 3, 1954 in the Logan, Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Over the next 10 years they were blessed with four children; Alan, Darwin, Michael, and Teresa. Jay loved his family and endeavored to be a strong example of hard work and dedication.

He attended Utah State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1962. While he was in college he worked as an insurance underwriter where he gained an affinity for financial matters and continued to work in the banking industry for much of his life.

After graduation his family moved to Twin Falls where he worked for Utah Mortgage Loan. In 1966 he moved to Albion and took a job as President of D.L.Evans bank. In Albion he was active in both civic and professional committees; serving on City Council as well as multiple Bankers Associations, Chamber of Commerce, and the Cassia Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.

After his time with D.L. Evans, he became President and CEO of the Treasure Valley Bank in Fruitland, Idaho. Jay and Lillian eventually returned to Twin Falls where he took on the role of being a Commissioner for the Idaho Commission of Pardons from 1992-1998 and from 2005-2013. He also served as development director for the Boy Scouts of America.

He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and strived to serve the Lord. He served in Bishoprics, Stake Presidencies, and various other callings within the church. Additionally, he and Lillian served a mission in the Las Vegas West Mission from 1998-1999. He tried to exemplify Christ like qualities and share his love of the gospel with others.

In his spare time Jay enjoyed farming; he could often be seen driving around on his Ford tractors. In his younger years he raised cattle and used his strong work ethic to teach his children the value of "getting their hands dirty". He also loved to watch professional sports and would cheer for the teams that he loved.

Jay is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Lillian Nielsen. Alan (Darla) Nielsen of Burley, ID. Darwin (Laurie) Nielsen of Elwood, UT. Michael (Shawna) Nielsen of Twin Falls ID. Teresa (Val) Darrington of Declo, ID. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren with 2 on the way.

The family would like to thank St. Luke Hospice for their continued loving care of our Dad and also thank our mother Lillian for her devoted care to our Father. He was interred at Sunset

Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Services were previously held and were under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. You may still leave your condolences for the family at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.