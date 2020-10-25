Larry L. Walker

July 13, 1935 ~ October 18, 2020

Our beloved Uncle passed into eternal life October 18, 2020. Born in California July 13, 1935 to Lucille and Lavelle Walker. 20 months later his brother, Kenneth, best friend and partner in antics, laughs and jokes, was born. Our dad, Ken often told the story of how Larry saved his life when they were both still very young. He would cite this as one of the many gifts Larry gave.

The family moved back to Idaho when the boys were young. Larry grew up working alongside his father and brother on the family farm along Rock Creek. He attended St. Edwards Catholic School, graduated from Twin Falls High School and attended Idaho State University for carpentry, then joined the Air Force.

In his adult life, Uncle Larry continued farming with his father. He was involved with all aspects: tilling, planting, working on tractors, and raising sheep and cattle. He designed and built the livestock shoot that still stands strong today. His love of cultivating land continued throughout his life. Larry enjoyed tending a garden at the Magic Valley Manor for many years. Perhaps his favorite part was picking the fruits of his labor right off the vine and eating it right then and there.

The kindest of souls, he was ALWAYS willing to help. He was known to be a gentle spirit, polite, quick to smile and loved to laugh. Some favorite sayings of Larry's include: "By Golly", "Go to a mooooooovie", "Where are the boys?", "thank you", "thank YOU!!", "You'll get over it", "Amen!", "NO! THANK YOU!". Those that knew Larry can hear him saying these as they read.

Through the years, Uncle Larry met many people while living at the Magic Valley Manor. He and Kathy Adams became friends when she began working at MVM in 1987. She was an amazing advocate for our Uncle and we are grateful to her for this. Larry felt included as family with Kathy's daughter Nicki and her twin sons, Tyler and Skyler. Kathy introduced Larry to the Helping Hands Camp. He enjoyed attending this fun outdoor camp for many years and was nominated as Camper of the Year in 2011. Larry proudly wore the vest he received with honor.

Larry had a strong belief in God. He enjoyed attending Bible Studies and Sunday services with Pastor Mike and Joy, Pastor Paul, and Jody. Thank you to the staff at Magic Valley Manor for the years of compassion and care. The staff shared that his helpful spirit will be missed. Our appreciation to Visions Hospice for their care of him over the past 2 months.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Lavelle Walker, his brother Kenneth Walker and sister-in-law Sharon, niece Tammy Walker and two great nephews, Lavelle Alexander and William Lavelle. He was also preceded in death by two weeks by his dear friend, Kathy Adams. He is survived by nieces and nephews; Wendy DeHaas (David), Heidi Diehl (Brad), Skip Walker, Bill Walker and many great and great-great nieces and nephews who love him.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am, Oct. 29, 2020 at St Edward's Church with a visitation held on Oct. 28th at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel from 5-7pm and Rosary at 6pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitereynoldschapel.com