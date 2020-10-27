Jerry Heath

December 3, 1943 – October 14, 2020

On October 14, 2020, Jerry Heath left the earthly bounds and was welcomed into Heaven. His passing was quiet and peaceful, without pain and suffering. Jerry was born December 3, 1943 to Clarence and Ireda Heath at his grandmother's home in Kimberly, Idaho.

Jerry was the middle child of seven. He was raised on the family farm north of Kimberly and has been on the property that has been family owned since 1907. He was brought up that hard work as well as family life were both important, as well as church and honoring the Lord. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He married Carol Anne Glenn on September 12, 1963. Their marriage was sealed in the Twin Falls Temple. The couple has just celebrated 57 years of marriage together. To the marriage two children were born, Jeri Anne and Rick.

Jerry was employed by the Idaho Transportation Department in Shoshone for 35 years, retiring in 1999. While working there, he also farmed part of the family place. Being an avid hunter, he was able to kill many deer and elk and finally got the "big bull" in the Stanley area. Rock chucks were thinned out a lot during the spring. He had also taken up golfing in the later years. Watching western shows on television was also enjoyed.

Jerry completed all 12 years of schooling in Kimberly. During his high school years, he played football. He will be remembered for driving a hearse (Digger O'Dell) to school because that was all he had, and it was better than the bus.

He was also quite the romantic person. While dating Carol, they would go on dates to shoot rock chucks in the back pasture. For Mother's Day, he bought Carol a rifle scope and put it on his rifle telling her that "someday this will be yours." Also, he got her a weed eater because the grass in the lawn was getting a little high on the edges. Jerry also claimed that his wife was giving him "burnt offerings" sometimes when dinner got just a little bit overdone.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol and his son, Rick. His daughter, Jeri Anne passed almost a year ago and has mourned for her ever since. Jerry has two grandchildren, Misty and Megan, along with four great grandchildren and his son-in-law, Doug. He also has one extended grandson, Nick. Along with brothers and sisters, Laura, Elaine, Eddie and Patty. He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Jeri Anne, brothers Bert and Dennis, and his parents.

The family would like to thank Drs. Wraalstad and Ippolito along with TJ and Heather for all of their care. Also, for the multitude of family and church friends that have been there for support. No services are planned at this time due to the COVID protocol. A family gathering will be next summer so some ashes can be scattered on the family farm. Condolences can be mailed to P.O. Box 32 Kimberly, Idaho 83341.

He will be missed.