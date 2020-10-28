Lila Marie Koch

September 4, 1936 – October 21, 2020

Lila Marie Koch, 84, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Lila Marie Martindale was born on September 4, 1936 in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Onda Martindale of Burley. She was raised and educated in Burley. Lila married Seymour Koch on July 3, 1953 at the Lutheran Church in Rupert, Idaho.

She is survived by: three sons, Keri (Terrie) Koch of Gooding; Dan (Janice) Koch of Wendell and Kelly Koch, also of Wendell; two daughters, Joyce McKean of Jerome and Jana (Olin) Mink of Wendell; five brothers; two sisters; 25 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: son, Mickey Koch; grandson, Christopher Koch; parents, Harold and Onda Martindale; sister, Ida Essig; and two brothers, John Martindale and Frank Martindale.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Please follow social distancing recommendations. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

