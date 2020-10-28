David Roy Clark

August 19, 1944 – October 25, 2020

BURLEY – David Roy Clark, a 76 year old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital.

David was born August 19, 1944, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Roy and Ilene Clark. He graduated from Valley High School in Hazelton, Idaho. He attended a trade school in Utah to become a licensed electrician. He then joined the United States Navy and served from 1964-1968, where he was recognized with several military metals. David was stationed out of Japan on the ship USS Joseph Strauss DDG-16.

David returned home from serving in the Navy and became employed with Ore-Ida Foods where he worked for 35 years until he retired as a maintenance supervisor. While working at Ore-Ida Foods, he met Kaye Stamper. They married June 7, 1969 and they were blessed with three girls.

He loved the outdoors and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. David always looked forward to his annual hunting trips with the guys. You could always catch him down by the river goose hunting in the colder months. He later bought some cattle and ran a small cattle operation west of Burley after he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandkids. He had a funny sense humor and liked to joke with everyone. David will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kaye Clark of Declo; daughters, Kimberly (Armando) DeLuna of Twin Falls; Kellie (Cody) Sellers of Pinedale, Wyo., and Kristen (Randy) Anderson of Twin Falls; grandchildren, Keitlee Sellers, Kyla Sellers, Tage DeLuna, Tayler DeLuna, and Kasyn Clark; two sisters, Carolyn Stewart and Diane Sliker; sisters-in-law, Reta Brown and Kathy Clark; and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Ronald Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.