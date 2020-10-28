Oleatha Joan "Mimi" Kelley

August 30, 1934 – October 21, 2020

Oleatha Joan "Mimi" Kelley 86, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus while she slept on Wednesday October 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1934 in Grant, Nebraska to Clyde and Louise Southwick. Oleatha was led to the Lord and baptized by Pastor Duane Love in 1989 at Bible Baptist/Cornerstone Baptist Church in Twin Falls.

As she was known by her family as "Gram" and "Mimi" and loved her Children, Grands, Great Grands and Great-Great Grands. Oleatha instilled a strong work ethic and encouraged all to do their best. She had 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Oleatha married Jerry Kelley on November 22, 1952 and with this union was blessed with 5 amazing strong willed children, Kelley (Gerald), Opal, Connie, Pam and Louie.

Oleatha was a cake decorator for Albertsons and Smiths for over 40 years. She took excellent care of her Son-in-Law, Benny Windsor with his one year battle with brain cancer. She then went to work at Windsor's Nursery for 17 years. Oleatha retired last year. Her family was blessed by her skills with baking, bowling, crocheting, sewing and her love for Boise State football.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Louise Southwick. Brothers: Arthur, Dwight, Floyd and Eldon; Sisters, Glyda and Peggy; Son-in-Law, Benny Windsor and Ex-husband, Jerry Kelley.

Oleatha is survived by her 5 children, Gerald (Hope) Kelley of Pocatello, ID; Opal (John) Mortensen of Shoshone, ID; Connie (Dave) May of Twin Falls, ID; Pam (Tim) Steger of Kuna, ID; Louie (Chin) Kelley of Twin Falls, ID. 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, 9 Great-Great Grandchildren; Her brothers, Harold (Sue) Southwick of Glenns Ferry, ID; Marvin (Judy) Southwick of Sorrento, B.C. Also, Paul Lucero of Pocatello, ID and many friends, co-workers and fur grand-babies will remember her forever.