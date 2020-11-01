Donald L. Ude

May 5, 1942 – October 28, 2020

Donald L. Ude passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020, at his home in Buhl Idaho.

Don was born May 5, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Leslie C. Ude and Ruth E. Reinke Ude. He attended Immanual Lutheran School and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961.

Don married Marjery Ann Sharp on March 7, 1978 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marge passed away on July 26, 2007. Don worked in a few trades before finding his niche with Mountain Bell (Quest, Century Link). He worked construction with the phone company, retiring in 2002, after 32 years.

Upon retirement, Don and Marge summered In Newport Oregon and wintered in Laughlin Nevada in their RV. They met many special people on these adventures.

He is survived by his siblings, Sharon (Larry) Koldewey of Twin Falls, ID, Rev. Stephen (Lanette) Ude of Ogden, Iowa, Christine (Bruce) Miller of Bellevue, Nebraska, Irene (Roy) Leidich of Clinton TWP, Michigan, and several nieces & nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

Don married Nelda Sligar Dean on September 20, 2010 and inherited 21 family members. Many wonderful memories were made! Family; Rita (Jon) Seeley of Filer, ID, Suzi (Shawn) McGinnis of Shoshone, ID, Jason (Rebecca) Dean of Twin Falls, ID, Wendy (Jeremy) Simmons of Twin Falls, ID, Lisa (Jason) Wagner of Filer, ID. Grandchildren; Skye Thornquest, Rebecca (Logan) Rourk, Summer Dean, Jessica Holloway, Sam Bailes, Eric Bailes, Guy Bailes, Olivia Seeley, Ryan Seeley, Jordan Seeley, Anthony Wagner, and Logan Dean.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. You may view a live stream of the funeral by visiting https://youtu.be/12rzUehMa7o. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com