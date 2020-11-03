Menu
Aaron Brent Walker

March 12, 1979 - October 27, 2020

Twin Falls, Idaho-Aaron Brent Walker passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Selena, and their four children, Rese, Evan, Claire and Maverick, his parents, Brent & Cindy Walker and brothers Luke Walker and his wife and children and Jake Walker and his children.

Celebration of Life services will be held at Grace Baptist Church Gymnasium on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM with a memorial bonfire to follow.

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Twin Falls Christian Academy Warriors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a benefit fund set up for his immediate family through First Federal Bank or in Aaron's memory to Twin Falls Christian Academy.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
