Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Don Harris

Joseph Don Harris

June 4, 1971 ~ November 1, 2020

Joseph Don Harris, 49, of Meridian passed away on November 1, 2020 after a long and courageous 21-year battle with ALS.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian on Thursday, November 5th. To leave remembrances for Joe's family please visit his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. In lieu of flowers, Joe requests that you donate to your favorite charity or to the local food bank.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd., Meridian, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Accent Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.