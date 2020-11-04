Saundra Jean Dayley McIntosh Snyder

1940 ~ 2020

Saundra Jean Dayley McIntosh Snyder passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in her Spokane Valley home. Born in Burley, ID in 1940 to Lois (Young) and Cecil Dayley, she was the oldest of 4 children. After graduation, she moved from Southern Idaho to Seattle area and lived there until 1976. She moved to Yakima in 1976 with Warren Earl Snyder and children. They were married in 1990.

While in Yakima, she worked as a secretary, phone operator and bookkeeper for several businesses. She was employed at Valley Ford many of those years. In 2001, she and Warren (Earl) relocated to Spokane Valley. She enjoyed doing word puzzles, collecting Betty Boop items, watching the Seattle Seahawks, and keeping up to date with the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She maintained an optimistic, courageous and upbeat outlook during her battles with various cancers over the last several years. She was supported by a great group of doctors, nurses and family. She had 6 children, Cami Smithson, Robyn Christopherson, Justine McIntosh, Denise Wiedel, Sean McIntosh, and Adam Snyder. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Saundra is survived by her husband, Warren Earl Snyder; her children Camille (Brian) Smithson, Denise Wiedel, and Adam (Mandie) Snyder; her sister, Gwen Snoderly; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her children, Justine McIntosh, Robyn Christopherson, and Sean McIntosh; her brothers, Ronald and Larry; her parents; and her grandchildren, Craig Keefer and Danny Haller.

She will be missed very much by all her family and friends.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, and at her request, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring 2021, or when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218.