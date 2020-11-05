Adam C. Saldaña

July 20, 1941 – November 2, 2020

Adam Chapa Saldaña, 79, long-time Burley resident passed away Monday November 2, 2020, at his home in Burley.

He was born July 20, 1941, in Uvalde, Texas, the son of Francisco Sr. and Eva Chapa Saldaña. He attended schools in Uvalde, Texas and Wapato, Washington as a youth. He moved to Burley, Idaho in the late 1950s with his parents and siblings. Adam grew up working on the family farm south of Burley with his brothers and older nephews.

Adam enjoyed riding his motorcycle and drinking coffee with his friends at Nelson's Café. He had a compassionate heart, and would often care for the hungry stray cats and dogs that wandered onto the family farm. Adam was loved and respected by his country neighbors for his honesty and willingness to help them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Saul, Abel Sr., and Florencio (Frez); and sisters, Rosie, and Mary.

He is survived by his brothers, Adolf (Leticia) Saldaña, and Frank (Lois) Saldaña; and twin sister, Eva Saldaña.

The family would like to thank Intermountain Home Care and Hospice for the care and comfort they provided to Adam.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.