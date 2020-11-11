Anita Louise Storer

March 8, 1944 ~ November 7, 2020

Our Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away battling dementia and an extended illness. Anita Louise Storer was born on March 8, 1944 to Dean and Betty Foley.

When Anita was 16, her favorite person, her father passed. Her mother then brought her two brothers and her back to Jerome, ID where she resided. Anita was known for her love for bowling, her two favorite teams, Green Packers and Gonzaga men's basketball, her many jobs including Belly dump truck driver, working at Tupperware from the day they opened until the day they closed, where she met several of her lifelong friends, including Nina and Carol. Her final job was at Spears Manufacturing where we can still hear her, "I can lift more than most men!"

Anita raised two amazing daughters, Teresa and Sherri. Her daughters gave Anita many grand and great-grandkids that she loved to spend time with. She loved telling them her life stories, including her fast driving, cheering them on at their activities, watching endless amounts of movies, and her favorite time of the year, Christmas

She was predeceased by: her parents, step-father Frank O'Harrow, brothers Gordon (Betty) Foley and Jerry Foley, sister-in-law Cleo Foley, and great grand-son Jeff Singleton

She is survived by: her daughters Teresa (Bob) Miller and Sherri (Rob) Ellis. Her Grandchildren Tim and Jason Cook, Ashley (Jesse) and Andrew (Ayla) Singleton, Courtney and TJ (Roni) Ellis, Brendan and Amber Miller, along with her seven great grandchildren.

Thank you to Ashley Manor for your loving care. Per Anita's wish, there will be no service just an intimate family gathering at a later date. Now go be in heaven, in your dad's arms, drinking a strawberry milkshake