Margaret "Maggie" Sato Gikiu

1925 ~ 2020

Margaret "Maggie" Sato Gikiu, 95, passed away on November 3, 2020, from natural causes. She was born in Hood River, Oregon, to Japanese immigrants Kamematsu and Shizuko Norimatsu as the fifth in a family of ten children. Her childhood was spent working and playing on the family farm in Hood River. In 1942, her family was abruptly ordered to enter Japanese Internment Camps because of World War II. The family spent two of the internment camp years in Tule Lake, California, before being transferred to the Hunt Camp in Minidoka, Idaho, for the remainder of the war. Maggie finished high school in camp.

Maggie married Jim Gikiu here in Southern Idaho, and they set about establishing a loving, supportive and welcoming home for family and friends. Their family was complete with two children – daughter Linda and son Kit.

Cooking was her passion. The kitchen always had the aroma of a delicious treat. Success with perfect pastry crust and just-right pie fillings came readily to her. We have fond memories of richly delicious home-made candies, crisp buttery cookies and expansive holiday dinners. All of which Maggie loved to share with family and friends. The granddogs even got gifts of home-made biscuits.

For decades Maggie was an Avon representative and made many long-lasting friendships among her customers. She was bright, quick and energetic with a penchant for speaking her mind. She was proud of her family's talents and successes, especially Kit's musical abilities.

Maggie is survived by her daughter Linda (Jerry) Fischer and her son Kit (Sherry Likes) all of Twin Falls, her youngest sister Bonnie (Ronnie) Schaffer of New Jersey, her brother-in-law Frank Gikiu of California, her "adopted granddaughters" Kristin and Kelly Patterson of Arizona and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents and eight of her siblings.

Maggie's family thanks the staff of Bridgeview Assisted Living for taking such good care of her and Dr. Lisa Burgett for her special attention. A thanks, as well, to Ginger of Visions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. You may leave the family your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.