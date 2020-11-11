Menu
Wayne Shippen
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

Wayne Shippen

June 7, 1954 ~ November 5, 2020

Wayne Shippen, 66, died on November 5, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 7, 1954 to Harold and Pauline Shippen. He graduated from Natrona County High School (1972) and Casper College (1975) in Casper, then finished his electrical engineering degree at the University of Wyoming (1977). Wayne pursued a career in electrical engineering in Gillette and Cheyenne Wyoming, Tulsa Oklahoma and finally in Twin Falls Idaho retiring there 4 years ago. Wayne was an avid reader, enjoyed hunting and camping, and in later years spent many hours doing woodworking particularly lathe turning. He was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed bible studies and also led them for both youth and adults.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet. He is survived by his brother Norris (Cyndy) Shippen, nephew Brice and niece Kari all of Silverton Oregon. He loved to talk and had a wide range of knowledge on many topics. Those long conversations will be missed.

Interment will be at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
