Delsa L. Anderson

March 29, 1925 ~ November 8, 2020

Delsa L. Anderson, Age 95 passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at Twin Falls Manor.

She was born March 29, 1925 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Ernest Call and Mabelle (Johnson) Call.

Delsa married Blaine C. Anderson on February 14, 1944. Blaine left to serve in the United States Navy in the South Pacific for 2 years. Delsa's and Blaine's marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Delsa and Blaine moved to Twin Falls in December 1964. Delsa was involved in 3 or 4 businesses with her husband (Blaine) in Twin Falls. Delsa had a love for music. She was an accomplished pianist and also played the organ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Blaine, two grandchildren, Cheri Lynne Dubois and Zenon William Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Dubois and husband Bill, two sons Jerald B. Anderson and wife Christy and David G. Anderson. 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Delsa's memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com