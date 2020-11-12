Joan Linette Klinkenborg

November 22, 1940 ~ October 31, 2020

Joan Linette Klinkenborg passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at the age of 79 years old in Kimberly, Idaho. She was born on November 22, 1940 in El Monte, California. She was the youngest of four girls born to Wayne and Nora Jacobs. She married Ronald Klinkenborg in 1959. She was the beloved mother of four children, Kevin, David, Steve (Charlene) and Dianna.

She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a professional seamstress and homemaker she enjoyed the sunshine and being near the water. The center of her life was her relationship with God. She was devoted to Jesus as her loving Savior, Lord and Friend. Loved by many, a celebration of Joan's life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Faith Assembly of God Church, 178 Filer Ave West, Twin Falls with Pastor Paul Springer Officiating. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com