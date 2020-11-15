Menu
Jean C. Talbot
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Jean C. Talbot

June 6, 1930 ~ November 11, 2020

Jean C. Talbot, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho.

Jean is survived by her children, Rod Nelson of Buhl; and Mary Nelson Nungester of Buhl; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Jean's family wants to thank the caring people of Evergreen Assisted Living for their guidance to the family and loving care of our Mom.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9Th Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316
Nov
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
West End Cemetery
1574 E 4150 N, Buhl, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
