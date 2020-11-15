Jean C. Talbot

June 6, 1930 ~ November 11, 2020

Jean C. Talbot, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho.

Jean is survived by her children, Rod Nelson of Buhl; and Mary Nelson Nungester of Buhl; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Jean's family wants to thank the caring people of Evergreen Assisted Living for their guidance to the family and loving care of our Mom.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.