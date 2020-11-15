Lillian Ruth Watkins

May 5, 1930 ~ October 27, 2020

Lillian Ruth Watkins passed away on Tuesday morning October 27, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho at Heritage Assisted Living. Dad came to take her home.

She was born at Weiser Flats, Idaho on May 5, 1930 to Kenneth and Kate Prouty. Lillian was raised in the Weiser and Midvale, Idaho area. She played basketball during high school and graduated from Midvale High School. She grew up with four sisters and ten brothers on a farm in Midvale.

In 1948 Lillian met and married Bud Watkins. They eloped and were married in Glen Ullin, North Dakota on December 1, 1948. They lived in various small towns in Southern Idaho, finally settling in Elba, Idaho in 1978.

Lillian worked various jobs during her life. In the early years she was a mother and housewife to her family and husband. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and did various church work.

She is survived by her five children: Budd, Linda, Jim, Bill and Renee; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by five brothers along with various other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Bud; her mother and father; four sisters; five brothers; and one grandson.

Mother will be missed.

The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls for all their hard work and caring for the last six and a half years. Your help and caring were greatly appreciated. Thank you.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.