Viola (Vi) Croshaw

May 26, 1921 ~ November 6, 2020

Viola (Vi) Croshaw passed away at home on November 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1921 on the Weible family homestead in Eagle Butte, Montana, and was the second of six children to parents Otis and Ida Weible.

Vi attended the one-room Eagle Butte School through 8th grade, riding horseback with her siblings the two miles to and from school. She graduated with other area students from Geraldine High School in 1940 where she played girls half-court basketball with a passion.

Vi married Theodore Mann soon after graduation and they had two children, Lois and Ted; they divorced after several years. Theodore remained in Montana and Vi moved to West Yellowstone for a short time and soon after, to Idaho.

She worked as a clerk for Western Auto in Pocatello for several years and worked nights as a food and cocktail waitress. She took business classes at Idaho State College (now ISU) VO-TECH, becoming a secretary for the Iron Workers International local office in Pocatello.

Vi married the love of her life, Charles Croshaw in 1971. They shared many interests including bowling, riding their horses, golf, jazz music, country-western dancing, bridge, and travel. When Charles was transferred to Salt Lake City with First Security Bank, Vi went to work in the Iron Workers office and completed her years of tenure for retirement. After both had retired, they moved to Twin Falls to be closer to family.

She was an accomplished horsewoman winning many awards, ribbons and trophies. She rode with the Silver Sage Riding Club in Pocatello for many years serving as president and drill master. Vi stayed very active, even into her early nineties. She was in many bowling leagues, competing in tournaments across the country and was locally awarded Bowler of the Year multiple times. She also enjoyed golfing through the years and often enjoyed playing on Ladies Day at Jerome Country Club. She made many life-long friends along the way.

Vi is survived by daughters Lois Tinker, Debra (Bruce) Kemper and Barbara (Jeff) Taylor; grandsons Kevin (Cari) Tinker, Stephen Mann, Brian (EmileeAn) Kemper, Michael (Meghan) Kemper, granddaughter Kelsey (Eric) Turmond and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband Charles Croshaw, son Ted Mann, parents Otis and Ida Weible, and siblings Victor Weible, Oscar Weible, Ella Walsh, Ethel Hoagland, and Bob Weible.

Please note that Vi did not want a formal service, preferring to have a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.