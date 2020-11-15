Charles Anthony Koeplin

November 16, 1949 ~ October 28, 2020

Chuck passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020, while enjoying his second home in Mexico.

Chuck was born November 16, 1949 in St. Paul MN to August and Marcella Koeplin. He was the oldest of 8 siblings. He was drafted in 1967 and was sent to Germany where he met and married the love of his life Annemae. Chuck made his way to the Magic Valley in 1974 and called it home ever since.

His kind and generous spirit will be greatly missed as well as his ability to make anyone feel comfortable even if they' d never met before. Most of his time was dedicated to hard work, and endless pursuit of knowledge to give his family the best opportunities in life. In 1993 Chuck set out on his own to form Idaho Electric Motor Service. With his great personality and impeccable work ethic he grew and maintained his business until his passing. His great joy was teaching his son Casey all about the business. His free time was then spent growing a fantastic relationship with his family and the pursuit of the perfect golf swing. He loved being around his grandchildren. He made friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marcella, his father August, his sister Mary Richter, his brother John Koeplin, his brother in laws Roger Fleck, Bill Richter, Mike Benjamin and Günter Bergmann.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Ann, his daughter Regina (Michael) Allen, his son Casey (Hazel) Koeplin, his grandchildren Tigray Allen, Dane Allen and Emily Koeplin. His step grandchildren DJ and Brody Williamson and step great grandchild Harper. His siblings Peggy Fleck (Jerry James), Sharon (Cary) Rader, Brenda Benjamin, Carol (Art) Martin, Connie (Randy) Wade, his sister in law Heidi Bergmann. Numerous nieces and nephews both here and in Germany.

Due to the Pandemic a Memorial has been tentatively scheduled for 2021. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Heart Association in Chuck's name.