Rose Leintz Shobe

May 4, 1929 ~ July 17, 2020

Rose Leintz Shobe, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.

Rose was born on May 4, 1929 in Brisbane, North Dakota, the daughter of Felix and Braxadis Leintz. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Rose was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Her family always came first. No one was a stranger in her home and never left her home hungry. Along with raising her children, Rose worked outside the home, with careers in waitressing, bookkeeping and the longest as a retail clerk. Due to an extended illness, Rose never completed high school. So, after retirement she went back to school and earned her High School Diploma at the young age of 63. All of her family and friends were very proud of her!

She always enjoyed gardening; yearly producing a beautiful assortment of flowers and a vegetable garden that yielded a cellar full of home canned goods. Her creative side "bloomed" after she became an empty nester. She loved trying new things and old: tying rag rugs, embroidery, chalking, pine cone wreaths, and weaving lawn chairs. She had close friends who met every week for coffee and were there for each other when there was a need.

For many years she was active with St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Gooding and with the Women's Auxiliary for the Gooding North Canyon Medical Center Thrift store.

She was loved by all who knew her, and will be dearly missed.

Rose was part of a large family. Rose is survived by her six children - Jane Nassief (Ray) of Elgin, Illinois; Judy Hartman (Thomas) of So. Pasadena, California; William Shobe Jr. (Barbara) of Kooskia, Idaho; Leslie Shobe of Gooding, Idaho; Michelle Shobe of Boise, Idaho and Dale Shobe of Boise. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; 10 siblings; and her husband - William Shobe.

A memorial service will be held later in 2021 after it is safe to gather and travel.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

