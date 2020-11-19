Audrey Jean Huyser

January 8, 1934 ~ November 13, 2020

Audrey Jean Huyser, age 86, long time resident of Lincoln County went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center.

Audrey was born at the Gooding Hospital on January 8, 1934 to Clarence and Elva (Ohlinger) Low. The family lived near Gooding where she attended the Gooding schools. The Family attended church regularly and Audrey accepted Jesus Christ at a young age. She had two siblings, an older brother Dale and a younger sister Carole. She and her family always enjoyed the outdoors in work and play. She met Harold Huyser at a church gathering and they were later married on November 17, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. During that time, they purchased a farm east of Shoshone and raised crops and cattle as well as owning a dairy. Audrey especially enjoyed working with her cows on the dairy.

They had four sons, Marvin, Melvin, Norman, and Alton. She was always busy raising four boys and helping with the farm and livestock. Harold and Audrey went hunting and fishing many times with friends and family. They often included her parents and her brother Dale with his wife LaVon. It always seemed that Audrey would catch the first fish or get the first Elk before anyone else in camp would get a fish or elk. Audrey and Harold went with Alton's family on a salmon fishing trip and she was the first to catch a 49-pound salmon on that trip, the biggest catch of the day.

Audrey and Harold faithfully attended the Shoshone Assembly of God Church for over 50 years. She played the piano in church and she taught Sunday School while also being involved with other church activities. She also attended the Magic Valley Worship Center in Twin Falls and the Oasis Church in Shoshone.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Elva Low, her husband Harold and her brother Dale Low.

She is survived by her sister Carole Halstead of Phoenix, AZ and sister in-law LaVon Low of Star, ID; Sons and spouses, Marvin and Reeta Huyser of Star, ID; Melvin and Connie Huyser of Lexington, NB; Norman Huyser of Twin Falls, ID; and Alton and Paula Huyser of Shoshone, ID. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one more due in December.

Condolences can be expressed at: https://rosenaufuneralhome.com