Kim "Kimiko" Semba

1925 -2020

No need for an obituary, sounds mundane and melancholy. Instead, I am writing you this "love letter." I will begin by saying it is an honor and a privilege to have been your son.

I have taken care of you every day for the past eight years! I did it with unencumbered gratitude. It was the least I could do, for the life you have given me. You imparted to me your greatest gifts of love and compassion, and love the greatest of all. You have been the lamp unto my feet that guides me through darkness. You taught me to be strong and to persevere. "Gamon" as you said in Japanese, which meant to shift your mind and overcome the challenge. You instilled in me your values to live a life of honor and integrity. Even in the perils of your dementia as it disconnected your thoughts, you always remembered me, as I will always remember you, MOM. You unselfishly took care of other family members that robbed you of your joy. They persecuted and tormented you for being kind. Yet, you did it with compassion and forgiveness because that is who you were, a living saint. Mom, I am so sorry for what you endured. Blessed I was, to share your final day. It started a bit unusual; you had this peaceful aura of self-elation. It was if you just had a conversation with God about some uplifting news. Odd I thought, maybe it was just the Alzheimer's tangling your thoughts. Then you turned to me with a confident delivery and a soft, gentle smile and said," I think I'm going to die." I now know you were just preparing me for the next season of my life.

In the afternoon, we watched Hallmark Christmas movies together. I just wanted to fill your heart with joyful thoughts. The evening soon approached, and we shared a wonderful dinner. You completely devoured the fried potatoes and a piece of steak I plated for you. WOW, I could not believe how much you had eaten. I was so happy your appetite had been revived. I was thinking to myself; did you finally defeat the COVID? As you were savoring the bite of peach cobbler I had placed into your mouth, I stepped outside for a moment to shut off the grill. When I quickly returned, God had already sent the angels to take you home. You were gone! You were never much for fanfare, but you pulled a Houdini on me. "Good one, MOM" I was shocked and sad for a moment. Then I realized God just ended your story, just as I had prayed for. Quick, painless and no suffering whatsoever. What a beautiful ending to a life lived with honor. God has made you whole again! I am so happy for you, Mom. No more stumbling in the fog of dementia, no more worries or pain. Oh, you were a worry wart. You worried if I had locked the doors, you worried if I shut of the lights, you worried if I used too much toilet paper……LOL You worried about worrying as that's what great moms do! They worry about their kids, their families, and everything of importance. Now, you cannot worry even if you wanted too. God will not allow it. Only happiness and joy surround you forever and ever Enjoy being with dad again, your mom whom you have missed every day, family, and friends.

You are now free! So, sing and shout, and shake it all about Mom- I will miss you, dearly. Until I hold you in my arms again.

Your Loving Son

Randy

Thank you to all those that touched my mother's life. A special thanks to those that warmed her heart. Thank you to Shannon Owens, RN and Sonia Guadarrama, CNA for your tireless benevolent care. You made my mom's life special.

There will be no services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so on Kimiko's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Thank you, God Bless

Randy Semba