James "Jim" Love

June 8, 1932 ~ November 17, 2020

James (Jim) Richard Love, 88 passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 at home. He was born on June 8, 1932 in Buhl, Idaho to Richard and Theo Love. Jim graduated from Buhl High School and attended the University of Idaho, where he pledged the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

On May 22, 1954, Jim joined the First Division of the U.S. Marne Corps, and he served in Korea. Upon discharge on Feb. 29, 1956, he finished his bachelor's degree at Sacramento State College.

In 1961, Jim married Audrey Love (Johnson). From this marriage, he fathered two proud sons, Jeffrey and Gregory Love. Jim and Audrey moved to Buhl and a divorce soon followed. Gregory later died from cancer.

Jim was a Chartered Life Underwriter with John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, a Certified Financial Planner, and a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). Jim was a longtime member of the Southern Idaho Life Underwriters Association.

Jim participated in Junior Chamber of Commerce and, later, the Senior Chamber of Commerce.

He was a member of the Elks Club and the Rotary International, where he became a Paul Harris Distinguished Service Member.

Jim enjoyed time with longtime companion, June Sherrell. They traveled extensively by train through Alaska, Canada and the U.S.A. Jim especially loved his two dogs that traveled with him. Jim enjoyed sky diving and ballooning until age prevailed.

Of all Jim's activities he has distinguished himself as a 41 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous. For this he is grateful.

Jim is survived by his son, Jeffrey; companion, June, and sister, Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory; brother, Jerry, and sister, Joan.

A gathering of Jim's friends will take place Monday November 30, 2020, at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 801 2nd Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho at 10:00 am. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St. Buhl, Idaho. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.