Richard Paul Schneider Jr.

July 5, 1948 ~ November 14, 2020

Richard Paul Schneider Jr. passed away at his home on November 14, 2020.

Rich was born in Everett, Washington on July 5, 1948 to Richard Paul Schneider Sr. and Mildred Ronnie Schneider. He was the third of four children. He spent his youth exploring the Tacoma area with his brothers and sister and fishing in the Puget Sound at their family beach cabin.

He attended the University of Washington joining the Sigma Nu Fraternity and earned a bachelor's degree in business. Soon after would move to Sun Valley to pursue a career as a ski bum, working for the Sun Valley Company. There he would meet the love of his life, Cheri McMaster, who also enjoyed the outdoor life while she completed her degree in parks and recreation management. At that moment it seemed life couldn't be better, but they knew that eventually they would need to move on to a more sustainable way of life.

Rich decided to return to the University of Washington and pursue his passion for fisheries biology but he and Cheri continued their courtship, and would marry on June 11, 1977. At that time Cheri joined Rich in Washington and a few years later they would give birth to a son, Scott, followed by a daughter, Carly. Their children became the center of their world and brought a new kind of love into their lives. Rich was not a prideful man but he was endlessly proud of his kids.

After he completed a master's degree in Aquaculture, they returned to Idaho in 1985 for Rich's new job at Clear Springs Trout Company (now Clear Springs Foods, Inc.) where he would work for over 30 years until retirement. He really embraced Idaho life, becoming a fisherman, horseman, hunter, and farmer. He was actively involved in Kimberly youth sports, coaching baseball and basketball and leading backyard practices with Scott and Carly for years. When grandkids came his joy was magnified, and he took pleasure in leading them on adventures around the farm and into the mountains.

The mountains were another one of Rich's passions. From the time he was a boy with his siblings to his last years with his grown children and many dear friends and family, Rich found his spirituality and joy in the wilderness. In 2019 he conquered a goal in climbing Mount Borah, the tallest mountain in Idaho. Later that year Rich and Cheri realized a dream and bought a cabin at the foot of the Sawtooth mountains. It became a place of precious moments and celebration with family and friends.

Rich will be remembered by so many as a husband, father, son, grandfather,uncle, fly fisherman, adventurer, handyman, coach, and friend. He was a man who walked humbly and embodied kindness and compassion. He lived a life that would make God proud and as promised in Romans 8:18, the glory of his eternal journey has now been revealed.

Rich is survived by his wife, Cheri Schneider of Kimberly, ID; son Scott Schneider (Kaylyn) of Boise, ID; daughter Carly Hammer (Jim) of Eagle, ID; parents-in-law Scott and Nadine McMaster of Twin Falls, ID; sister Barb Sutherland (John) of Sumner, WA; brother Phil Schneider (Sandra) of Edmonds, WA; sister-in-law Susan Schneider of Grapeview, WA; and brother- and sister-in-law Lynn and Kathy McMaster of Kimberly, ID. His grandkids are Adalyn, Coralyn, Brennan, Hadley, and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mildred "Ronnie" Schneider and his brother David Schneider.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kimberly Youth Association.