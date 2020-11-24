Judith Irene Bracken

August 4, 1939 ~ November 19, 2020

Judith Irene Bracken was born on August 4, 1939 in Twin Falls to Eldon "Tiny" and Goldie Pennock Bracken. She passed away suddenly on November 19, 2020.

Judy was the youngest by several years of the Bracken sisters. She was born in Twin Falls, where she grew up to be the Twin Falls High School Homecoming Queen before graduating in 1957. From Twin Falls, she moved on to the University of Idaho, where she was a sister of Gamma Phi Beta. Judy was a proud graduate of the University of Idaho, and holds a Phi Beta Kappa key.

Over different years, Judy was a teacher and debate coach at TFHS and at Robert Stuart. Her last full-time teaching position was with the gifted and talented program in Twin Falls. During that time, she met a dear friend, Judi Baxter. After their first year teaching together was done, they set out together to fulfill a mutual dream and opened a bookstore. The pair started Judys' Books and Teaching Supplies, which became a fixture on Main Street for several years.

During high school, she developed a close friendship with (and had an occasional date with) a local lad, Thad Scholes. Despite life conspiring to keep them apart with academic and military commitments, they kept in touch – and fell in love. Judy and Thad were married on June 1, 1965, and were together for 55 years. Only her death could bring that wonderful ride to an end.

Judy and Thad had two boys, and spent the heart of their lives providing love, home and support to Chris and Scott. Her home and arms were always open to the boys' friends; after-school or weekend gatherings at the Scholes house were commonplace. For many years, she was known to say that one of her favorite sounds was that of a rubber basketball bouncing in the driveway. Judy was a large part of the childhood of more kids than just her own. We in her family have heard over the past few days how much she meant to others, and we know that she would be happy to hear how many times the phrase "She was my second mother!" has been used. Judy was a fixture at countless horse shows, basketball games, cross-country meets, and debate tournaments over the years, and was always a smiling face supporting the entire team.

When the wheel of life turned again, she embraced the role of Grandma. Judy adored her five grandchildren, and was always free with hugs and cookies. She watched, clapped and cheered at another round of baseball, basketball, and softball games, dance recitals, and track meets. Gathering the entire family together over holidays was always a special treat for her, especially as the grandkids graduated and moved away. We will always love her self-proclaimed "lousy" gravy.

Judy's journey away from us started with dementia a few years ago, and ended on November 19th with her sudden passing. She is survived by her husband, Thad, her sons Chris (Anna) and Scott (Kim), as well as her grandchildren Brooklyn, Braden, Summer, Mia, and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Eileen Cappell, Madeline Meigs, and Ada Mae Bell, as well as an infant brother, Billy.

The world was better and brighter because Judy Scholes was in it, and will be for a time lonelier with her passing. Please give a thought to her memory when you can, and smile.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 2pm at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation in Judy's memory to the CSI Judy and Thad Scholes Endowment for the Performing Arts.