Al "Storm" Cook

March 5, 1950 ~ November 22, 2020

Al "Storm" Cook, 70, a Buhl resident, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell, Idaho.

Storm was born on March 5, 1950 in Wendell, Idaho. He was born, by flashlight, during a large storm, and so his nickname was born with him. One of three children of Vay and Jean Cook of Hagerman Idaho, Storm was raised on their cattle ranch where he enjoyed horse back riding, playing cowboys and Indians with his sister, and provoking both his family and the neighbor's bulls to fight through the fence. He also cherished all time visiting with family and friends and always enjoyed a good story.

Storm made his life in the Magic Valley where he started work for Clear Springs Foods in the ponds raising fish, and then went to driving truck for them. He drove truck for 38 yrs. He loved a good road trip and the friends he made both out on the road and within his fellow drivers through the years in the company. When he wasn't on the road, he enjoyed many horse-back and four-wheeler trips through the mountains with friends and family.

Storm is survived by: his sister - Retia (Al) Fountain; son - Ross (Lily) Cook; son - Andy (Ashley) Cook, daughter - Diana (Daryll) Smith; eight grandchildren - Hunter, Kaylob, Averi, Aiden, Emilee, Ashlee, Jason, and Katie; and eleven great grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by: his parents and his brother - Laurie.

He will be greatly missed by everyone from his family and friends to the waitresses at the coffee shops he loved to frequent and people watch, and is remembered for his contagious laugh and unique sense of humor.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Please observe social distancing recommendations.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

