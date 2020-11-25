Theodore "Ted" Leonard Madsen

May 6, 1953 ~ November 15, 2020

Theodore "Ted" Leonard Madsen of Gooding, passed away in the early morning hours Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a long, quiet, hard fought battle with cancer.

Ted was born May 6, 1953 to Jack and Dee Madsen in Gooding, Idaho. He was joined in life a few years later by his sister Kim. Ted grew up and lived his entire life in Gooding. As a child and through his teens he helped out and worked on the family farmairy. He enjoyed sports in school and also received good grades.

Ted graduated from Gooding High School in 1971. After high school, he had a few different jobs before starting work for Clark and Becker. Here he started his lifelong trade work of carpentry. Over the years Ted built and worked on many projects from Twin Falls to Sun Valley and beyond. In the 70's Ted was married and had two sons, Josh and Levi. In the early 80's the young family bought a dairy farm north of Gooding (Ted's 2020 dairy). He and his family worked very hard making the dairy "work" while also maintaining daily jobs. The dairy was eventually sold in the mid 80's. After this, Ted began working "up north" building houses. He also started farming east of Gooding and helping his parents with their farm and cattle. One constant for most of Ted's life was cattle. He truly loved having cows, working with cows, and nearly everything associated with them. One of his favorite places was a family dry farm at Grays Lake. He spent much time here throughout his life building corrals, fixing fences, and tending to cows during the summer and fall months. Ted also had a great love for hunting and fishing. In the fall, when not working, he could be found in southern Idaho fields and mountains hunting pheasants, doves, sage hen, geese, deer, and elk. One of his most favorite hunting trips was to Canada hunting geese. Ted also enjoyed spending time with family, in particular, his sons. He passed on his love of hunting, golf, And his masterful talents in woodworking to them. He was very proud of his sons and their success. He also took great pride in his grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing about their accomplishments and even occasionally being able to watch them participate in activities. Ted also enjoyed reading old westerns, listening to Patsy Cline and Keb' Mo, watching beef sales on TV, and dabbling in sketches and drawings.

Ted was preceded in death by: his parents - Jack and Dee Madsen; and his sister - Kim Stevenson.

He is survived by: son - Josh (Charity) Madsen of Filer Idaho; son - Levi Madsen of Gooding, Idaho; his better half for over 20 years - Charlene Gray of Gooding Idaho; grandchildren - Cassie, Chase, and Morgan; brother-in-law - Tom Stevenson of Gooding Idaho; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many lifelong friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Luke's Cancer Institute Twin Falls. (Dr. Thibault and Dr. Allan)

Upon Ted's request, there will be no memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.