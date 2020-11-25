James Walter Boehm

October 12, 1935 ~ November 21, 2020

James Walter Boehm completed his life's mission on November 21, 2020. James was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 12, 1935 to John L. and Lena E. Boehm.

James (Jim) lost his father in a car accident at the age of 19 and this shaped much of his life. He was the baby of the family but the only boy. He left formal schooling behind and went to work to support his mom and his two sisters. He was very dedicated to taking care of his mom. He learned very early the value of hard work and the value of a dollar.

He met the love of his lifetime Maxine K. Carver and they were married on June 21, 1958. Dad worked construction and built many homes and businesses in the Twin Falls area. In October of 1973, he earned his Teacher's Certificate and for quite some time taught Carpentry Apprentices.

Jim loved restoring cars and in his younger years was very active in the car clubs. He was very proud of his restored convertibles, thunderbird and his Model A.

He was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Lena, and his former wife and cherished best friend Maxine K. Boehm. He leaves behind his sisters Dorothy Burney and Irene Lewis, his son James D. Boehm, his daughter Susan K. Boehm-Webb (Doyle) along with grandchildren Douglas (Rachael) and Elizabeth, and one great grandchild Saphyre Rose Webb.

Visitation will be held from noon to 12:45pm followed by Funeral Services at 1pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

