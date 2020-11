Marvina Bartlett

TWIN FALLS - Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception on November 30, 2020 at 11:30a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.