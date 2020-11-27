Robert "D" Jaynes

June 11, 1938 ~ November 20, 2020

Robert "D" Jaynes, 82 of Buhl, passed away peacefully at his home in Melon Valley surrounded by family on November 20, 2020. Robert was born on June 11, 1938 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Mark "D" and Vonda Griffin Jaynes. He was the first of four children. Until age five he lived 23 miles east of Montello, Nevada at the Pilot's Peak Ranch, then he moved to Twin Falls so he could go to school. He attended school in Wendell, then the Lutheran School and graduated from Buhl High School in 1957. He worked for Green Giant and did odd jobs in the Twin Falls and Buhl area.

Robert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and it was at church he met Alene Hunt. After a few dates, he got down on one knee and proposed to her on April 30, 1958. She had to ask her mom, and her mom said that he had to take her down to the temple. On November 6, 1958 in the Logan, Utah Temple they were sealed for time and all eternity. They had 12 children, losing two girls as babies and two boys at 16. He loved his family. He had many friends in the community.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Vonda Jaynes; sister, Doris Knudson; and four children, Julie Ann Jaynes, Becky Lynn Jaynes, Lon Hunt Jaynes, and Brad Lee Jaynes.

He is survived by his wife, Alene Jaynes; children, Kim (Amy) Jaynes, Todd (Merry) Jaynes, Lynn (Joel) Wilson, Shann (Jason) Wilder, Dell (April) Jaynes, Scott Jaynes, Jan (Joe) Waters and Fwan (Joshua) Garber; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. A graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

