Joan Sandau

October 27, 1933 ~ November 22, 2020

Joan Ellen Harr Sandau was born in Twin Falls to Sam and Elizabeth Harr. Joan received her education in Twin Falls, graduating from high school in1951. She worked at the Peter Pan Ice Cream shop until she graduated and went to California to marry Glen Sandau her childhood sweetheart and lifelong mate. They celebrated their 66th anniversary on the 24th of August 2016.

They returned to Twin Falls after Glen was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1954. She worked a few jobs during her married life but her favorite one was raising their four children. She loved watching the boys play baseball from Little League through college then onto the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed lunches and spending time with her daughters, camping with her family (sisters, brothers and cousins), and big family dinners. She was very blessed in having all of her grandchildren living close by and loved visiting and spending time with them. She was ready to travel at any time and looked forward to going South for a couple of months every year after the Christmas holidays and to the ocean in the summer.

Joan is survived by her two daughters Gayle (Randy) Hacking and Susan Sandau Twin Falls;two sons Brett Sandau and Kevin (Shel) Sandau of Twin Falls; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister Donna (Carl//) Kel of Buhl; sister-in-law Judy Harr of Twin Falls; brother-in-law Bob Sandau of Coeur d'Alene. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen; brothers Don Harr and Sam Harr; sister Sheila and brother-in-law Jim Veatch; sister-in-laws Betty Peterson and Darlene Sandau.

We would like to thank the staff of Visions Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to mom.

At her request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation is under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021.