Rex Leland Strickland

WENDELL - Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.