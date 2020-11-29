Dessie D Courtnay

October 1, 1929 ~ November 24, 2020

Dessie D Courtnay, age 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Dessie was born in Camargo, Oklahoma on October 1, 1929 to Henry and Nettie Jones Marsh. She was the seventh child of twelve children. She attended schools in Colorado and Idaho.

Dessie married John Kenneth Courtnay on April 17, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Murtaugh, Idaho. They raised four children on the farm on the Salmon Tract near Hollister, Idaho. She spent her time raising their children, helping on the farm, and making wonderful meals for the family. She was involved in her community by being a Cub Scout leader and collecting for charities such as the March of Dimes and the American Heart Association. Along with her husband, they were active in the local community Farm Bureau hosting meetings in their home for several years.

Dessie was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2014, her parents, four sisters - Essie, Mary Helen, Mabel, Lillie and four brothers - William, Hubert, Wilbert, Milford. She is survived by her sisters Opal Caywood of Wilsonville, Oregon and Bonnie Murphy of Caldwell, Idaho, and her brother Robert (Nancy) Marsh of Meridian, Idaho; her four children, John D. (Susan) Courtnay of Hollister, Mike (Debra) Courtnay of Hollister, Judy (Brent) Woody of Filer and Pat (Vicki) Courtnay of Hollister; her grandchildren, Jason (Karyn) Fife of Cumming, GA., Jeremy (Wendy) Fife of Kimberly, Michael Woody of Filer, Matthew Woody of Twin Falls, Jarret Courtnay of Boise, Cameron (Brittney) Courtnay of Hollister, Kandice (Christian) Jeppsen of Providence, UT, Casey Courtnay of Hollister and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Dessie will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 2, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. The funeral for Dessie will be held at 2p.m. Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services via zoom by going to zoom.us, enter ID #748-815-8781, Passcode 12345.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls for their loving care of their mother the last three years.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.