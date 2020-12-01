Bud Gray

November 27, 1931 ~ November 26, 2020

Bud Gray of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on 26-November, 2020, one day short of his 89th birthday. He was born on 27-November, 1931 to R.B. and Fay (Carpenter) Gray in Foss, Oklahoma. He was the second of eight children.

He was raised on the South Plains of Texas and served in the US Air Force from 1950 to 1953, primarily as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief on B-29's in the 9th Air Refueling Squadron. Service locations included Texas, Arizona, California, Guam, and Idaho.

On 21-September, 1956, he married Janice Tipton in Levelland, Texas; they were married for over 64 years until his passing. They farmed on the South Plains and in New Mexico. Later, he worked for Monsanto in Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, ending up in Idaho in 1983, where he retired.

Bud was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Royce, and his sisters Ruth and Carolyn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four siblings: Marilyn (Dan) McIntire of Mexia, Texas; Patricia Wilson of Seminole, Texas; Gary (Carla) Gray of Ropesville, Texas; and Debbie LeVick of Mineola, Texas. He is also survived by three children: Karan Paulk of Kimberly, Idaho; Butch (Janice) Gray of Wylie, Texas; and Greg Gray of Boise, Idaho. Bud is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, no formal services will be held. Bud was a loved man, and he knew it. We are grateful we had him, and he will be missed.